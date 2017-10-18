Frighteningly fun (and free) Halloween events in Edmonds this weekend

Coldwell Banker Bain in Edmonds is sponsoring its annual Halloween Extravaganza this Sunday, Oct. 22 with fun, festive, and free events for the whole family.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., enjoy pumpkin carving, a kids activity booth featuring the Frog Lady, and face painting — all at the parking lot at 4th and Dayton, until pumpkins are gone

In addition, a family friendly movie (Addams Family) will be shown at the Edmonds Movie Theater, 415 Main St., at 1:30.

Now through Oct. 30, kids can enter the Addams Family Coloring Contest. Entries can be picked up and dropped off at Coldwell Banker Bain – 108 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.