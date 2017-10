Frosted Cupcakes and Cakes will be holding a fundraiser at Ace Hardware in Edmonds Nov. 14, with all proceeds benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The event will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with mini cupcakes selling for $1, said Frosted owner Stefanie Buono. Ace Hardware is located at 550 5th Ave. S.



Buono said she also will be participating in “The Big Climb” in March at Seattle’s Columbia Tower to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.