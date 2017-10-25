Fun finds, tasty treats at Edmonds Localvore shopping event Nov. 4

Five local businesses are again partnering for the 4th annual fall Localvore event Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pick up a passport at any one of the five locations — Walnut Street Coffee, Rogue Boutique, ZINC Art + Object, The Refinery Salon, and Scratch Distillery — and throughout the day you’ll find delectable bites, trunk shows, and special deals.

After enjoying the day, bring your stamped passport to Scratch Distillery to pick up your swag bag and be entered to win the $1,000 grand prize gift basket.

Check out the braid bar at The Refinery Salon, find your perfect fit at the Rogue hat bar, visit The Letter Farmer pop up shop at Walnut, enjoy a tasty treat and find the perfect holiday bling at ZINC’s local designer trunk show, or try Scratch Distillery’s signature drink.