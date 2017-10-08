Fundraiser launched for Edmonds bakery owner hospitalized in Florida

A GoFundMe account has been started for Edmonds resident and business owner Nicholas Kulakevich, who is in a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage while on a cruise last week.

Kulakevich and his wife Renata own and operate Ganache Patisserie and Cafe, at 407 Main St. Kulakevich also serves as pastor at Harvest Christian Center in Everett.

According to the GoFundMe page, Kulakevich — who also serves as pastor at Harvest Christian Center in Everett — was on a vacation cruise with two of his brothers, his sister and their families last Wednesday when he suffered a seizure. He was treated on the cruise ship until it docked in Jamaica, where he was hospitalized until being transported to Florida.

All funds raised will be used for medical-related expenses and post-stroke rehabilitation for Kulakevich, who has no personal medical insurance.