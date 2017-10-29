Happening nearby: $100K damage to Mountlake Terrace house in Saturday fire

1 of 2

A single-story house in Mountlake Terrace sustained about $100,000 damage after it caught fire Saturday night.

South Snohomish Fire crews responded to a fire in a single-story house in the 6400 block of 234th Place Southwest around 10 p.m. Saturday.

A woman and two children were home at the time and escaped to safety. A cat died in the fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, according to South Snohomish Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes. The fire was contained to the kitchen, but other areas of the house sustained heavy smoke damage. The cause of the fire was food left cooking on the stove.