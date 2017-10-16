Here’s your chance to win tickets to Beatles tribute musical, ‘In My Life’

Who remembers The Beatles hit song, In My Life? The My Neighborhood News Network is launching a contest to give away five sets of tickets to “In My Life,” a Musical Theater Tribute to the Beatles. It comes to the Edmonds Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Enter today — it’s easy!

For those of you who experienced the 1960s “British Invasion,’” we invite you to take a stroll down memory lane. Submit your best ‘throw back photo” of any event or scene from the ’60s. If you’re a youngster or don’t have a photo handy, feel free to re-create the vibe and submit your own personal version of the Beatles era.

All submissions need to be in jpg format. Rod Ralston, professional photographer, long-time resident and Beatles fan will judge the entries. Winning images will be published on the My Neighborhood News Network sites — Lynnwood Today, MLTnews and My Edmonds News.

“There’s no one that compares to you,” the song goes, and we want to celebrate that! Click through and hear for the first time or reminisce about the time when the The Beatles released their sixth studio album, Rubber Soul. After you gathered inspiration, send your photo submission to kathyhashbarger@gmail.com. The deadline for submission is Friday, Nov. 10. Winners will be notified via email and your tickets will be held at will call at the ECA.