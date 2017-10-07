High School Students of Month for September

Edmonds Heights K-12
Katherine Grambihler
Mother’s Name: Cheryl Grambihler
Father’s Name: Ronald Grambihler
GPA: 3.95
Clubs & Activities: Musical Theatre and Ballet
Athletics: I have been dancing since the age of six and I enjoy running and hiking.
Honors: I was a part of the crew for the Rising Star Project at The 5th Ave Theatre for two seasons.
Community Service: I have been a Camp Fire volunteer counselor for three summers and am currently a Swedish Edmonds Hospital volunteer.
Significant School Project: I helped reorganize the Musical Theatre Department costumes.
Future Educational Goals: I am currently a Running Start student at Shoreline Community College and will obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at a four-year University.
Future Career Goals: Nursing
Tony Fountaine Jr.
Mother’s Name: Erastus Fountaine
Father’s Name: Tony Fountaine, Sr.
Honors: Honor Roll in Animation for Sno-Isle Tech
Community Service: I volunteer in a Bible educational program.
Future Educational Goals: I have a future goal to work in the technical field.
Edmonds-Woodway High School
Nicholas Olson
Mother’s Name: Lisa Olson
Father’s Name: Gary Olson
GPA: 3.96
Clubs & Activities: I’m VP of the bird watching club
ASB: Senior Class President
Athletics: Swim captain
Honors: Full IB diploma candidate
Community Service: Mostly school oriented — whatever fundraiser we are doing, I do wholeheartedly, helping out with Charity Change, blood drives and food drives
Significant School Project: My Extended Essay is my significant project. For it, I am looking into how revolutionary Louis Pasteur’s work in alcohol fermentation is, which lead him to a great extent proving germ theory.
Current employment: None at the moment, but over the summer I worked construction for Spee West building Tillicum Middle School in Bellevue.
Future Educational Goals: I plan on studying biology in college. I am just unsure which one I will be attending and then medical school afterward.
Future Career Goals: I hope to be a doctor, which one I do not know, because once a person is in medical school they learn many different departments and change their minds. Right now, I hope to be in Emergency medicine because those are the people who need help the most and no case is ever exactly the same.
Anything Else You’d Like Us to Know? I ski both on the water and snow. I spend a lot of time in the summer in Eastern Washington boating and enjoying the nature.
Thea McAfee
Mother’s Name: Mika McAfee
Father’s Name: Tim McAfee
Clubs & Activities: Three years of play production – acting and producing plays
ASB: Senior Class Treasurer
Athletics: Cross Country – Team Captain
Honors: National Honor Society
Awards: Two varsity letters for track and cross-country
Significant School Project: Founded and am developing the position of IB Student Ambassador
Future Educational Goals: Eager to attend university next fall
Future Career Goals: Mermaid
Anything Else You’d Like to Add? Full-IB Diploma Candidate
Meadowdale High School
Ryan Both
Mother’s Name: Jennifer Both
Father’s Name: Bradley Both
GPA: 3.88
Clubs & Activities: I’m the Co-President of Debate Club as well as a member of the MHS Hi-Q Team.
ASB: This year, I’ve been honored and blessed with being able to serve in the role of ASB President.
Awards: During my sophomore year, I was on a team that won second place in the National Film Festival for Talented Youth for the “48 Hour Film-Off”.
Community Service: I take senior portraits and tutor underclassmen in math
Future Educational Goals: I intend to study Political Science with a minor in Theology.
Nasmil Valera Cuevas
Mother’s Name: Milvia Cuevas de Valera
Father’s Name: Nasusel Valera Cabrera
GPA: 3.8
Clubs & Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Latino Student Union, Inter-High, Key Club, LINK Crew.
Athletics: Softball Team
Honors: Honors Pre-Calc, AP Literature and Composition, AP Government and Politics
Awards: Rotary Junior Student of the Month of February
Community Service: With Key Club and LSU, I have been involved in different community service projects
Future Educational Goals: University
Future Career Goals: Doctor of Cardiology
Scriber Lake High High School
Bailey Childs
Mother’s Name: Karen Childs
Father’s Name: Tim Childs
GPA: 3.9
ASB: Leadership At Scriber Lake
Current Employment: Subway
Future Educational Goals: Studying at Edmonds Community College
Future Career Goals: Vet, or Cosmetologist
Anything Else You’d Like Us to Know? I have been a diabetic since I was 7 years old. Scriber Lake High School helped me reach my goals for high school.
Clemente Jackson
Mother’s Name: Jessica Jackson
Clubs & Activities: Helper at Boys and Birls club
Athletics: Football until this season
Community Service: Boys and Girls Club, cleaning up trash with my geology class
Current Employment: Coldstone Creamery
Future Educational Goals: To attend the University of Washington
Future Career Goals: marine biology
Anything Else You’d Like Us to Know? I love to help people in any way I can and not judge them for how they look but the content of their character.
VOICE
Zack Griffin
Mother’s Name: Elizabeth Griffin
Father’s Name: Jay Griffin
Clubs & Activities: Capernaum/Young Life, Calvary Fellowship Church
Athletics: Special Olympics Bowling and Soccer
Honors: Camper of the Week several times at Camp Patterson
Community Service: Volunteering at Hope Place Women & Children’s Shelter with Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission
Current Employment: In training at VOICE with Goodwill Edmonds
Future Career Goals: To work in the service industry
Anything Else You’d Like to Add? Zack has a smile that lights up the room! To know him is to love him. He brightens every day with his cheery personality. Zack loves to help others by serving them beverages, putting things away for them, carrying heavy loads. He helps at home by training/playing with the dog, doing his own laundry, helping cook dinner, taking out the garbage, and carrying and putting away groceries.