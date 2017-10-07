High School Students of Month for September

Edmonds Heights K-12

Katherine Grambihler

Mother’s Name: Cheryl Grambihler

Father’s Name: Ronald Grambihler

GPA: 3.95

Clubs & Activities: Musical Theatre and Ballet

Athletics: I have been dancing since the age of six and I enjoy running and hiking.

Honors: I was a part of the crew for the Rising Star Project at The 5th Ave Theatre for two seasons.

Community Service: I have been a Camp Fire volunteer counselor for three summers and am currently a Swedish Edmonds Hospital volunteer.

Significant School Project: I helped reorganize the Musical Theatre Department costumes.

Future Educational Goals: I am currently a Running Start student at Shoreline Community College and will obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at a four-year University.

Future Career Goals: Nursing

Tony Fountaine Jr.

Mother’s Name: Erastus Fountaine

Father’s Name: Tony Fountaine, Sr.

Honors: Honor Roll in Animation for Sno-Isle Tech

Community Service: I volunteer in a Bible educational program.

Future Educational Goals: I have a future goal to work in the technical field.

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Nicholas Olson

Mother’s Name: Lisa Olson

Father’s Name: Gary Olson

GPA: 3.96

Clubs & Activities: I’m VP of the bird watching club

ASB: Senior Class President

Athletics: Swim captain

Honors: Full IB diploma candidate

Community Service: Mostly school oriented — whatever fundraiser we are doing, I do wholeheartedly, helping out with Charity Change, blood drives and food drives

Significant School Project: My Extended Essay is my significant project. For it, I am looking into how revolutionary Louis Pasteur’s work in alcohol fermentation is, which lead him to a great extent proving germ theory.

Current employment: None at the moment, but over the summer I worked construction for Spee West building Tillicum Middle School in Bellevue.

Future Educational Goals: I plan on studying biology in college. I am just unsure which one I will be attending and then medical school afterward.

Future Career Goals: I hope to be a doctor, which one I do not know, because once a person is in medical school they learn many different departments and change their minds. Right now, I hope to be in Emergency medicine because those are the people who need help the most and no case is ever exactly the same.

Anything Else You’d Like Us to Know? I ski both on the water and snow. I spend a lot of time in the summer in Eastern Washington boating and enjoying the nature.

Thea McAfee

Mother’s Name: Mika McAfee

Father’s Name: Tim McAfee

Clubs & Activities: Three years of play production – acting and producing plays

ASB: Senior Class Treasurer

Athletics: Cross Country – Team Captain

Honors: National Honor Society

Awards: Two varsity letters for track and cross-country

Significant School Project: Founded and am developing the position of IB Student Ambassador

Future Educational Goals: Eager to attend university next fall

Future Career Goals: Mermaid

Anything Else You’d Like to Add? Full-IB Diploma Candidate

Meadowdale High School

Ryan Both

Mother’s Name: Jennifer Both

Father’s Name: Bradley Both

GPA: 3.88

Clubs & Activities: I’m the Co-President of Debate Club as well as a member of the MHS Hi-Q Team.

ASB: This year, I’ve been honored and blessed with being able to serve in the role of ASB President.

Awards: During my sophomore year, I was on a team that won second place in the National Film Festival for Talented Youth for the “48 Hour Film-Off”.

Community Service: I take senior portraits and tutor underclassmen in math

Future Educational Goals: I intend to study Political Science with a minor in Theology.

Nasmil Valera Cuevas

Mother’s Name: Milvia Cuevas de Valera

Father’s Name: Nasusel Valera Cabrera

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Latino Student Union, Inter-High, Key Club, LINK Crew.

Athletics: Softball Team

Honors: Honors Pre-Calc, AP Literature and Composition, AP Government and Politics

Awards: Rotary Junior Student of the Month of February

Community Service: With Key Club and LSU, I have been involved in different community service projects

Future Educational Goals: University

Future Career Goals: Doctor of Cardiology

Scriber Lake High High School

Bailey Childs

Mother’s Name: Karen Childs

Father’s Name: Tim Childs

GPA: 3.9

ASB: Leadership At Scriber Lake

Current Employment: Subway

Future Educational Goals: Studying at Edmonds Community College

Future Career Goals: Vet, or Cosmetologist

Anything Else You’d Like Us to Know? I have been a diabetic since I was 7 years old. Scriber Lake High School helped me reach my goals for high school.

Clemente Jackson

Mother’s Name: Jessica Jackson

Clubs & Activities: Helper at Boys and Birls club

Athletics: Football until this season

Community Service: Boys and Girls Club, cleaning up trash with my geology class

Current Employment: Coldstone Creamery

Future Educational Goals: To attend the University of Washington

Future Career Goals: marine biology

Anything Else You’d Like Us to Know? I love to help people in any way I can and not judge them for how they look but the content of their character.

VOICE

Zack Griffin

Mother’s Name: Elizabeth Griffin

Father’s Name: Jay Griffin

Clubs & Activities: Capernaum/Young Life, Calvary Fellowship Church

Athletics: Special Olympics Bowling and Soccer

Honors: Camper of the Week several times at Camp Patterson

Community Service: Volunteering at Hope Place Women & Children’s Shelter with Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission

Current Employment: In training at VOICE with Goodwill Edmonds

Future Career Goals: To work in the service industry

Anything Else You’d Like to Add? Zack has a smile that lights up the room! To know him is to love him. He brightens every day with his cheery personality. Zack loves to help others by serving them beverages, putting things away for them, carrying heavy loads. He helps at home by training/playing with the dog, doing his own laundry, helping cook dinner, taking out the garbage, and carrying and putting away groceries.