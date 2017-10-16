Sports and Recreation Holy Rosary cross country brings home a trophy October 16, 2017 32 0 Holy Rosary School’s Cross Country team placed third this season out of the 30 teams in its CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) division. The Edmonds-based school notes that Holy Rosary started its cross country program just nine years ago for grades K-8 “and is already seeing great success under the guidance of founding coach Lane Seeley and many other dedicated parent volunteers.” This the Rams’ first cross country placement trophy and its first year to place in the top five in its cross country history. (Photo courtesy Holy Rosary School)