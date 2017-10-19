Homes evacuated after mudslide ruptures natural gas line early Thursday

1 of 4

Updated at 10:45 a.m. Thursday with photos, additional details

About 40 people in 30 homes were evacuated in a north Edmonds neighborhood early Thursday morning after a 50-foot-by-100-foot mudslide crashed into a house, rupturing a natural gas line.

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said that Edmonds police began knocking on doors around 3:55 a.m. to evacuate residences near the damaged home, which was located on 73rd Place West north of Meadowdale Beach Road.

Puget Sound Energy crews repaired the leak by 7 a.m. With the exception of the house that was hit by the slide, all residents were allowed back into the area around 9 a.m.

Edmonds police said that engineers were also called in to perform a geotechnical evaluation of the slide area to determine the safety of the area. Crews also wanted to ensure all gas had dissipated before letting people return, Hynes said.