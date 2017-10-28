Hutt-2-3-4! Neighbors pitch in to plant and restore

1 of 3

A group of Seaview area neighbors turned out Saturday with shovels, work gloves and garden tools to continue restoration efforts in Hutt Park.

Hutt Park is home to some of the last remaining old growth trees in Edmonds, with some more than 150 feet tall and nearly 600 years old. It supports a range of wildlife including owls and a small population of native Douglas Squirrel. For years, aggressive non-native plants — predominantly English Ivy — were taking over and choking out the native understory, and disrupting the ecological balance of the Hutt Park ecosystem.

Saturday’s work builds on previous efforts including an Earth Day Ivy Pull also involving neighborhood volunteers. The project is a joint effort of Earth Corps and the City of Edmonds. More details here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel