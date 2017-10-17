Letter to the editor: Cathy Baylor an ideal candidate for school board

Editor:

Cathy Baylor is the best choice for Edmonds school board in the upcoming election. Having known her for years, I can testify that she is motivated by a genuine desire to make this world a better place. An educator herself, she has a decades-long track record of involvement with education within the Edmonds School District. She has demonstrated her willingness to give her time by having chaired a variety of local non-profits.

Cathy’s proven organizational and leadership skills, together with her commitment to education, make her an ideal candidate for school board director. She cares that teachers get fair pay, that minority students get equal educational opportunities, and that the arts remain part of the school curricula. If public education matters to you, please visit Cathy’s website at www.cathybaylorschools.com l to learn more about her qualifications and plan of action if elected. Please give Cathy your vote so she can apply her considerable talents and intelligence to improving our schools.

Diana Sheiness