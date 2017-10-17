Letter to editor: Criticism of port commissioners ‘grossly misleading’

Editor:

It is with great dismay that I read the opponents of the incumbent port commissioners are lambasting them with inaccuracies and good old fashioned scare tactics. Our Edmonds citizens deserve honesty and better discourse. Criticizing the current port commissioners for neglecting and not caring about the marsh is grossly misleading. The port has spent close to four million dollars in clean up, improvements, and restoration without “being forced to.” I know, I was there. As a former port executive director, I took part in the port’s enormous effort to improve the marsh’s environmental condition.

Lora Petso’s signs say, “Protect our Marsh.” Voters need to ask Ms. Petso the following:

Since both the Tulalip Tribes and Washington State Department of Ecology agree that surface water runoff from the roads and areas around the marsh is the biggest concern (not size of the buffers in this case), and since the City of Edmonds owns 90 percent of the Marsh, what specific steps did she take as a city councilmember to clean up the surface water runoff before it entered the marsh?

Fortunately, others have recognized the port for the excellent work it has and continues to do based on its financial stability, integrity and environmental programs. The port received the National Marina of the Year award from a national publication, the “Best of Western Washington Award” from KING 5 TV, and a five star rating, the highest, by the County Enviro Award program.

In addition, the port has received the Certified Leadership Clean Boat Yard and Clean Marina Awards for its environmental policies. Both are given for going above and beyond regulations.

The incumbent port commissioners have done an excellent job in not only fulfilling their responsibilities, but have exceeded them. I urge you to cast your vote based on facts not on fear. Our incumbents, Bruce Faires, Steve Johnston, and Fred Gouge deserve another term.

Christopher W. Keuss

Former Executive Director

Port of Edmonds