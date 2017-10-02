Letter to the editor: Current Port Commissioners failing our environment

Editor:

Because “actions speak louder than words,” we need to look beyond the expensive PR material put out by the Edmonds Port – using public funds. The Port message is that they are doing a great job with the current commissioners; but the facts indicate that they have minimally met basic environmental requirements, and then only under duress.

The “voluntary” clean up they brag about was necessitated by a lawsuit from Harbor Square tenants. And then only the bare minimum was done, leaving high levels of carcinogenic chemicals in the marsh and ignoring Department of Ecology requests to clean adjacent groundwater. As a matter of fact, Harbor Square and other parts of Port property are still listed as hazardous sites by the state Department of Ecology.

The slanted coverage of Port accomplishments presents a false picture that glosses over serious problems. The incumbent port commissioners are wasting public funds in an intentional effort to mislead us.

It is time for new leadership at the Edmonds Port. Angela Harris, Susan Paine and Lora Petso offer experienced leadership coupled with sincere environmental concern.

Marjie Fields