Letter to the editor: Don’t be duped by false innuendos in port race

Dear Editor:

Congratulations to My Edmonds News for the outstanding coverage of the Chamber Candidate Forum on Oct. 9. I agree that the three races for the Edmonds Port Commission in particular caught everyone’s attention. The challengers in the port commission race continue to play on the emotions of voters with their single issue “save the marsh” message, but somehow forget to clearly delineate their qualifications to serve effectively as a port commissioner.

Commissioners Faires, Johnston, and Gouge explained in detail about the environmental cleanup and other measures the port has taken to benefit the marsh. Citizens were informed about how the port district participated in improving the quality of their relatively small contribution of stormwater into the marsh area, compared to that of the City and State Department of Transportation.

I had the opportunity to serve on the Advisory Board for the Edmonds Estuary when Francis Murphy was our chair. It was a learning experience in monitoring Unocal who owned the marsh property at the time. Unocal subsequently donated the marsh to the City – not the Port – and the City continues to own the marsh – not the Port. It is disappointing that the challengers ignore history of this land and the port’s efforts and expenditures in protecting the marsh. One must remember that the State Department of Ecology and Corp of Engineers stated that the Port and City were credited with having accomplished an excellent restoration and cleanup of the adjoining property.

The incumbent commissioners also clarified the long term activity for the Harbor Square property. There are no plans now or in the future to redevelop Harbor Square. The challengers continue to stir the “red herring” of imminent redevelopment and falsely claim that the port “supports tall buildings” in hopes that they will scare uninformed voters to garner votes for their campaigns. I trust that the citizens of our community are better informed and will not be duped by these false innuendos.

When challenging candidates continue to discharge erroneous or misleading information to voters, it is a well-known fact that this bad habit follows later if they are elected. It is recommended that we retain Johnston, Faires, and Gouge as port commissioners and continue to maintain the successes that our port has accomplished under their leadership.

Gary Nelson