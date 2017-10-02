Letter to the editor: Don’t vote for Port Commission races based on sound bites

Dear Editor:

During the past 20 years, the Port of Edmonds has made an important transition from an average marina serving primarily as a home for fishing and small boats to being elected both the best marina on Puget Sound by KING-5 TV and the best marina in the United States by a national publication.

The Port of Edmonds has led the marine industry in planning for a very long-term future by developing a financial plan that looks far enough ahead to allow for the cost of replacing the docks and other physical assets without taxing the Port residents to pay for it.

The public amenities that the Port provides are enjoyed by many of our residents. The public walkway, the new plaza by Anthony’s restaurant, and the Jazz on the Docks program are examples of Port efforts to enhance our quality of life.

Just as importantly, the efforts by the Port toward economic vitality is attracting tourists and businesses that bring in revenue that would otherwise have to come from taxes. Great examples are the whale watching expeditions and the Destination Edmonds program which encourages visitors to the Port to visit many of the businesses in the downtown area.

In addition, despite owning only 10 percent of the Marsh and 5 percent of the 700-acre watershed, the Port has spent $4 million dollars in voluntarily cleaning up historic contamination at Harbor Square, replacing the stormwater conveyance system, replacing roofs with eco-friendly roofing systems, installing and maintaining filters in stormdrains, and cleaning out sediment in site catch basins—all of which result in improved stormwater quality from Harbor Square, as compared to the untreated stormwater that flows from the upland drainage basin and State Route 104.

The Port is where our beautiful natural environment and our built environment literally and figuratively meet. The current commissioners understand this and take their jobs very seriously. They put in countless hours preparing for meetings and attending conferences that provide state of the art information.

Their opponents have just started to attend Port Commission meetings.

You may hear that “It’s time for a change,” or “The Port is not doing enough to help the Marsh,” or “They’re spending taxpayers money to fight environmental safeguards.” The truth is it’s easy to sit on the sidelines and criticize or, worse, present biased information that doesn’t present the whole picture.

We need to do our homework and make sure we make an informed vote for Port Commissioners this November. You can find extensive documented information at: www.fairescomm.com or stevejohnstonforport.com.

Look for the “Facts about the Port” on their home page. Don’t vote based on sound bites.

Mike Schindler

Edmonds