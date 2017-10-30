Letter to the editor: Misinformation or disinformation in Port of Edmonds race?

Dear Editor:

Phil Lovell is correct in his opinion (Beacon, Oct. 26 Letter to Editor and My Edmonds News) that there has been a lot of misinformation during the current port election. However, I would describe it as “disinformation” (intentional misinformation).

Phil Lovell states: “The port as led by its current commissioners has always been and remains in support of plans and measures intended to improve the marsh environment.” If true, then why did the incumbent commissioners spend $84,000 of public money to block the Shoreline Master Program’s City Council-approved 125 feet of protection for the Edmonds Marsh?

Another example of disinformation is the two expensive, Port brochures that were mailed to citizens of Edmonds and Woodway. Those slick marketing pieces touted the Port’s awards and honors for their marina operations. The marsh was not even mentioned in either of those pro-port brochures. “Kudo’s” for anything and everything that’s been done to meet the legally required Clean Water Act rules and Department of Ecology requirements. We should be grateful for that good work and for the hard-fought battles over decades to get those rules and regulations adopted into law.

I have another question related to disinformation: Does Port-appointed commissioner, and now candidate, Steve Johnston have a conflict of interest in that he worked for Landau Associates while he, according to Johnston himself, served as CEO of Landau for a period of time while Landau was contracted for work by the port? And how can Johnston claim that he is “relatively new at the port,” when he has been an employee of Landau as Landau was working on port issues related to setbacks and buffers? In the late 1990s Johnston was project manager on the port’s Ecology-required cleanup operation that left oil-contaminated soil at the marsh.

Many of us who support balanced, fiscally and environmentally healthy management of the port are asking these questions. Whatever the answers, we’ll be able to rely on good governance with Susan Paine, Lora Petso and Angela Harris at the helm. All three are problem solvers with exemplary credentials, experience, and knowledge to manage the port ethically and effectively.



Rebecca Wolfe