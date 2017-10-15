Letter to the editor: Re-elect port commissioners who’ve demonstrated first-rate leadership

Dear Editor:

As Edmonds residents since 1981, we have enjoyed the beauty and amenities of our port. We are proud to live here and take every opportunity to show off our beautiful waterfront to family and friends.

Our port is successful because of the collective experience and the passionate first-rate leadership of our five port commissioners and staff.

Bruce Faires, Steve Johnston and Fred Gouge are on the ballot for re-election. We urge port residents to cast your votes for them and keep their talent and expertise working for the Port of Edmonds.

Richard & Julie Johnson

Edmonds