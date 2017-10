Dear Editor:

Recently I found a useful report called “Port of Edmonds & Edmonds Fact Sheet” under http://goo.gl/MnvDSk, prepared by half a dozen local citizens. As a professional engineer, this is the sort of no-nonsense, down-to-earth report that I like to see. It helps me make up my mind for myself. I certainly recommend it to your readers.

Sincerely,

Erling Hesla

Edmonds