Letter to the editor: Vote for Cathy Baylor for Edmonds School Board

Editor:

I encourage you to vote for Cathy Baylor for the Edmonds School Board, Position 4. I’ve know Cathy for many years. She comes with solid teaching and leadership credentials. I think what strikes me most prominently are her people skills. She listens, seeks to understand, synthesizes multiple points of view and compromises to find a solution. Compromising is something lacking often in politics, but critical to getting work done.

She attended school in the Edmonds district, raised her two girls (now women) in the district and has taught in Lynnwood for many years. As a Native American, she lives ethnic diversity and relates intimately with varying economic, social and racial backgrounds more so than many people in the district. She also has extensive personal experience with the challenge program and the arts so she comes ready to support all children, parents, teachers and staff.

Thank for you for consideration.

Angela Michael

Edmonds