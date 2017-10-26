Letter to the editor: Vote Josh Thompson for Edmonds City Council

Editor:

I would like to encourage everyone to vote for Josh Thompson to be our next Edmonds City Councilmember. I have been a resident of Edmonds for 47 years and I have known Josh for more than 16 of those years.

Josh and his wife Jessica are great neighbors and quite active in our community. Josh is motivated and passionate about keeping Edmonds a great place to live, work, and play. With his background and experience Josh would make a great addition to the City Council. He wants to keep the downtown core attractive and viable for businesses without compromising our small-town atmosphere. Josh is an unapologetic environmentalist that wants to protect the waterfront and critical areas, like the marsh.

Josh is endorsed by law enforcement and your firefighters because he knows we must support our first responders so they can keep our families safe. Public safety is very important to him and he sees emergency access to the waterfront as a top priority for the city. Please join me in supporting Josh Thompson for Edmonds City Council.