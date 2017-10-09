Letter to the editor: Your vote matters

Editor:

Edmonds voters in the Port district, I hope you’re paying attention. Your vote really matters this year!

Please realize that anyone within the Port District boundaries gets to cast a vote on all three of the positions that are on the ballot. As noted in other letters to the editor, this year the Port has spent over $84,000 appealing the Edmonds Shoreline Master Program (SMP). Why would the Port spend so much appealing the SMP? The approved buffers in the new SMP include a 110’ buffer, with a 15’ setback. This makes the redevelopment of Harbor Square that the Port has in mind nearly impossible.

In fact, the Port put forth a Harbor Square Master Plan, with redevelopment included, in March of 2013. They have pulled this idea from Edmonds City Council scrutiny, in the hopes that they could reintroduce their Plan when the composition of the Council was more favorable to them: “community tenor is changing and eventually the makeup of the City Council will change as well.” (from Port minutes of 3/1/17)

If you like a redevelopment plan for Harbor Square that includes five-story buildings near the Edmonds Marsh and not far from the waterfront, then you should vote for the incumbents. As for me, I think it’s way past time for a change: for environmentally and Edmonds-friendly development, and for fair and responsible money management. I strongly recommend Lora Petso, Susan Paine, and Angela Harris for the Edmonds Port Commission.

Mike Shaw

Edmonds