Letter to the editor: Wildlife or high rises?

The choice between preserving a rare wildlife sanctuary in Edmonds or building high-rise condos is central to the current Edmonds Port election. Incumbent port commissioners have fought hard against a Shoreline Master Plan that provides buffers to the Edmonds Marsh, but less space for development.

Why would they be fighting so hard if they were sincere about not planning to develop high-rise condos at Harbor Square next to the marsh? Communications from the current port commissioners insist no such development is “currently” planned, but their own meeting minutes reveal that they are just waiting for a more favorable political climate.

Anyone who cares about protecting and restoring one of the few remaining estuaries on Puget Sound should be very wary about keeping the incumbent Port of Edmonds commissioners in office. Anyone who does not want high-rise development at Harbor Square should be working hard to get new commissioners in office.

Angela Harris, Susan Paine, and Lora Petso will bring a new direction to the Edmonds Port.

Marjie Fields

Edmonds