‘Local Action, Global Impact’ focus of Oct. 19 Shoreline CC program

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell presents “Local Action/Global Impact” featuring Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland this Thursday, Oct. 19 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Shoreline CC, 9000 building, Room 9208.

Mayor Strickland argues that there has been a shift from national to local governments such as Tacoma in seeking progress on a range of issues including the environment, trade, immigration, transportation, health care and education.

This event is open to the public and free, but registration is requested here. Parking is free on campus during evening hours.