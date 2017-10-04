Local farm, preschool team up for Taste Washington Day

1 of 5

Students at Edmonds United Methodist Church’s Debbie Leraas Children’s Center got a special visitor Wednesday as they joined with schools and other groups across the state to celebrate Taste Washington Day, an annual celebration of locally grown food.

Marshall Leroy from Woodinville’s 21-Acre Farm visited the school with a bounty of fresh-grown specialties for the students to taste and rate.

Sponsored by the Washington Department of Agriculture Farm to School and the Washington School Nutrition Association with support from the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Taste Washington Day partners school with local farmers in a tribute to Washington-grown foods.

“This is such a great way to foster food-awareness and nutrition with our students,” said teacher Angeli Donatone. “Plus it gives us a chance to learn about local farming and the kinds of things grown and produced right here in our region.”

And the youngsters liked it too. Big winner among the students: Swiss chard. “It tastes like lettuce only better,” one student remarked.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel