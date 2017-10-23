Love boats? Get your fill at Edmonds Museum’s ‘Commanders of the Craft’ exhibit

1 of 5

“Believe me my young friend, there is nothing — absolutely nothing — half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.” Water Rat to Mole from Kenneth Graham’s The Wind in the Willows.

There’s no doubt about it.

From the smallest dingy to the largest merchant vessel, there’s a magic in boats that just draws you in. Boats are our ticket to being one with the world of water, the expanse of sky, the gentle motion of being afloat, smell of the sea and the cry of the gulls. And whether you’re an old salt with seawater in your veins or an armchair sailor sitting by the fire, that world is waiting for you now at the Edmonds Historic Museum’s new exhibit, “Commanders of the Craft.”

Focusing on the world of boats old and new, the exhibit includes an array of lovingly detailed scale boat models — many several feet long — from fire boats to Viking longboats, even Jacque Cousteau’s oceanographic vessel Calypso. The exhibit includes local classics like the Virginia V, last survivor of the once-2000 strong Puget Sound Mosquito Fleet, an iconic mahogany Chris Craft runabout, even the USS Constitution.

Superstar of the exhibit is Bear, the work of local ship modeler Gloria Osberg, who along with husband John are long-time Edmonds Museum supporters. On loan from the Puget Sound Maritime Historical Society, Bear is a meticulously detailed 19th century steam barkentine measuring more than five feet from bowsprit to stern, and is a prime example of model-making skill and attention to detail.

So go ahead. Cast off for a morning, an afternoon or both at the Edmonds Historical Museum and lose yourself in the world of boats and the sea. It’s certain to be time well spent. Commanders of the Craft runs through January 7, 2018.

The Water Rat was right, you know. There’s no better way to spend your time than messing about in boats.

The Museum is located in Edmonds’ historic 1910 Carnegie Library at 118 Fifth Avenue North. It is open year-round between 1 and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, but opens early on market days. Suggested donation in lieu of an admission fee is $5 for adults, and $2 for students. Learn more at the Museum’s website, http://www.historicedmonds.org/