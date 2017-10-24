Lynnwood man killed, Edmonds man uninjured in Monday night Hwy 99 crash

A 29-year-old Lynnwood man was killed after crashing into another vehicle on Highway 99 in Lynnwood Monday night just before 11 p.m.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 52-year-old man from Edmonds, was uninjured.

According to Washington State Patrol, the first vehicle was traveling “at a high rate of speed” southbound on Highway 99 near 156th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

The second vehicle was also traveling southbound on Highway 99 in the area. The first vehicle struck the second vehicle along its side.

The collision caused both vehicles to hit utility poles, according to a Washington State Patrol report.

The driver of the first vehicle died. The driver of the second vehicle was taken home by a state trooper.

PUD crews were in the area Tuesday morning repairing a transformer pole that was struck. They were expected to finish around noon Tuesday.