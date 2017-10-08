Mayor Earling to present proposed 2018 city budget during Tuesday council meeting

Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling on Tuesday night will present his proposed 2018 budget to the Edmonds City Council during a brief business meeting, followed by a full agenda of three separate committee meetings.

The council will also hear Earling issue a proclamation regarding Fire Prevention Week.

The city council committee meetings are work sessions that are open to the public. The committees meet concurrently in separate rooms as indicated below.

Parks, Planning, and Public Works Committee

– Authorization for Parks and Recreation Department to dispose of surplus equipment.

– Utility easements for existing utilities within the Providence/Verdant Health and Swedish/Stevens Campus.

– Authorization for mayor to approve recording of a public pedestrian easement adjacent to 10032 Edmonds Way.

– Professional services agreement with MIG related to federal requirements for meeting the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The plan proposes a 15-year strategy for removing various barriers, with a proposed schedule and funding strategy.

– Request from city staff for an additional $75,000 to fund consultants related to a dispute over work on the Fishing Pier Rehabilitation Project.

– A discussion regarding possible changes to the Critical Area Ordinance section.

Finance Committee (Council chamber)

– Permit software system professional services agreement.

– Public Facilities District bond refinancing.

– August monthly financial report.

– Brief update on on city’s financial relationship with Sno-Isle.

Public Safety and Personnel Committee (Police Training Room)

– Including Women & Minority Business Enterprises (WMBE) in the city’s purchasing policies.