Meadowdale High School students joins Edmonds Stream Team

1 of 2 Students in the Advanced Placement Environmental Science class at Meadowdale High School are now participating in the citizen science project called the Edmonds Stream Team that collects quality field data on stream conditions. MHS students will collect monthly stream quality data in Lunds Gulch Creek and possibly Perrinville Creek.

According to Joe Scordino, who along with AP class teacher Dianne Thompson advises the group, “salmon utilize these and other creeks in Edmonds, and this data is needed to assess if water quality and stream conditions are affecting salmon status.” The MHS students are using the same professional instruments used by Edmonds-Woodway High School students (Students Saving Salmon club) and the data will go into the same database for analysis.

On Tuesday, Scordino trained the students on field techniques, use of the instruments, and scientific data collection protocols.