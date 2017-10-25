Medical Examiner releases identity of Lynnwood man killed in Highway 99 crash

The Snohmish County Medical Examiner has finished its examination of a 29-year-old man who was killed in a vehicle crash in the 15000 block of Highway 99 on the night of Monday, Oct. 23.

He is Joshua Tolliver of Lynnwood. His cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries. His manner of death is an accident.

According to Washington State Patrol, the vehicle Tolliver was driving was moving at a “high rate of speed” when it collided with a second vehicle heading southbound on Highway 99 near 156th Street Southwest. Both vehicles then hit utility poles. Tolliver was killed in the crash, and the driver of the second vehicle, a 52-year-old man from Edmonds, was uninjured.