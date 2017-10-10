Edmonds Museum Nite 2017: Trivia, games, wine and fun Nov. 4

Looking for a night of action-packed fall fun?

Do you like prizes, raffles, games, cornhole competitions, trivia contests, silent auctions, good wine, delicious hors d’oeuvres and good times with friends old and new?

And to keep the good times rolling, how about a fast-paced trivia contest emceed by Eric Dubbery spanning the gamut of obscure knowledge, with a generous dose of questions about Edmonds history? Oh yes, and great prizes for contest winners!

If this sounds like your kind of gig, mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 4, 7-10 p.m. and head straight over to the special Museum Nite web page to purchase your tickets. You can also learn how the Edmonds Historical Museum has revamped and reinvented its traditional Heritage Days dinner and auction to ramp up the fun and reduce the ticket price.

It’s your best bang for the buck, guaranteed, the museum promises.

And by just attending, you will help keep Edmonds the special place that it is by supporting the museum’s host of community-building activities like the Summer Market, the Scarecrow Festival, preservation of documents and artifacts, and the constantly-changing exhibits celebrating Edmonds’ history and heritage.