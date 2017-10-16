‘Music in the Museum’ concert in Edmonds Oct. 21

Renowned pianist Judith Cohen will perform works by Copland, Debussy, Prokofiev, Bartok and others at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds.

“We’re delighted to feature one of the northwest’s premier pianists as we continue the Music in the Museum Concerts,” said Lindsey Echelbarger, museum president. The museum setting creates an intimate environment for chamber concerts, surrounded by art of the Northwest.”

Judith Cohen tours to perform in Europe and North America, and records for the Pear Records, Capstone and Byzantium labels. She is well known in the Northwest as the co-founder and Artistic Director of The Governor’s Chamber Music Series in Olympia, and pianist in the acclaimed TangleTown Trio. “She is without a doubt a first-rate artist,” Fanfare Magazine says.

“Building on the success of our first two concerts, the museum is has committed to a continuing concert series, the third Saturday of every month at 6 p.m.,” said Cal Lewin, concert committee chair. The concerts are planned to feature chamber music, choral groups and classical soloists, in programs of about an hour length. It’s a perfect way to begin a lovely evening with fine music and beautiful art, early enough to dine out after the concert.”

General admission is $15 ($10 for museum members), and includes complementary admission to the museum exhibits. Tickets are limited and are available online at www.CascadiaArtMuseum.org or by calling 425-336-4809. The museum is located at 190 Sunset Ave. S.

The latest museum exhibition “Territorial Hues: The Color Print and Washington State 1920-1960” will be available for viewing before and after the concert. The Cascadia Art Museum opened in 2015 in Edmonds, primarily dedicated to artwork relating to the Pacific Northwest from about 1880 to the 1960s, and rediscovering Northwest artists largely forgotten today.