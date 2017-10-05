“Nile Nightmares” haunted house opens at Nile Shrine Golf Course Oct. 6

Hello nightmare fans!

This is the time of year when we all shiver upon hearing those “bumps in the night”; cower as the tree branches brush against the bedroom window in the still of the night; whimper as the bone-chilling howl of a lone wolf floats toward us, across the transom of time. . . well. . . you get our drift, right?

Here to accommodate those nightmarish flights of fancy is news from our sister affiliate, MLTNews about the Nile Nightmare Haunted House, which opens Friday, Oct. 6.

The Nile Nightmare Haunted House is located at 6601 244th St. SW, Mountlake Terrace.