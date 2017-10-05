Reminder: Notice of Public Hearing 2018 Port of Edmonds Budget

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING 2018 BUDGET

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Port of Edmonds Commission will hold a public hearing on the 2018 Budget at its regular meeting on Monday, October 30, 2017. The hearing will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Port Commission Room, which is located in the Port Administration Office at 336 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA 98020. The public is invited to attend and all interested persons will have an opportunity to speak.

The 2018 Budget of the Port of Edmonds has been prepared and will be placed on file at the offices of the Port of Edmonds. Beginning October 26, 2016, the budget packet for the October 30th Commission Meeting will be available at the Port Administration Office or on the Port’s website at portofedmonds.org.

The final budget will be approved at the November 13, 2017 Commission meeting.

Frederick Gouge, President Port of Edmonds Commission

Published October 13 and October 20, 2017

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds