Nov. 1 Apprenticeship Celebration features opportunities to earn while you learn

Edmonds Community College is among the sponsors of the first Snohomish County National Apprenticeship Celebration set from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Washington Aerospace Training and Resource Center (WATR) at Paine Field Airport.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, apprenticeships have dramatically impacted the lives, careers, and opportunities for millions of workers, and more than 150,000 businesses over the last 80 years, from careers in health care, energy, and IT to manufacturing, transportation, and more.

The benefits of apprenticeships, for both companies and individuals, are substantial. Businesses that offer apprenticeship programs are able to diversify their workforce, improve productivity and profitability, standardize training, reduce turnover, receive tax credits, and more. For apprentices, the average starting wage is more than $60,000 per year, and workers will earn an average of $300,000 more over their lifetime than their non-apprentice peers.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, the Apprenticeship Celebration will include hands-on demonstrations from apprenticeship exhibitors, panel presentations from apprentices, as well as a tour of the WATR Center and a barbecue for all attendees.

It will also feature presentations about launching apprenticeships within an organization and locating successful employment through registered apprenticeships.

This event is free and open to the public and business community. Register at: bit.ly/2xWBxVC. The WATR Center is at 3008 100th St. SW, Everett, WA 98204.