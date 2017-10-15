Oct. 17 council agenda: Hearing on Edmonds home for Historic Register, fishing pier dispute

A range of issues are up for discussion during the Tuesday, Oct. 17 Edmonds City Council meeting, starting with an opportunity for citizens to comment on a proposal to list the Gerdon House, located at 209 Caspers St., on the Edmonds Register of Historic Places.

According to the council agenda, the house was built in 1922 and is a largely intact example of the Dutch Colonial Style. The home was a “mail order” or “kit house,” and the Dutch Colonial design was listed in both the Montgomery Ward Company’s ‘Wardway Homes’ and the Gordon-van Tine Company catalogs. The ready-cut kit of all construction materials needed was supplied by the mail order company and delivered by rail.

In addition, the council will discuss a 12-month dispute between the city and the contractor hired to make repairs to the Edmonds Fishing Pier. According to the council agenda, the issue is deficient center joint repairs in 10 of the 11 pier bays. The contractor, Razz Construction, did not remedy the problem during the final months of construction, the city says, and efforts are ongoing to ensure appropriate repairs are made.

As part of the dispute, Razz has sent a series of seven letters to the city since December 2016. City staff have spent “significant time” researching and writing responses, which required technical support from engineering, legal and construction inspection consultants, the agenda memo says.

All three consultant contracts will require supplemental agreements before the project is complete, and the council will be considering a requested budget authorization of $75,000, which will increase the total project budget to $1,975,000.

Also on the council agenda:

– A presentation by Jessica Matlock, Snohomish County PUD Director of Government and External Affairs, regarding the PUD’s renewable energy program. This is a follow-up to the council’s approval of a resolution in July that commits Edmonds to having city-owned buildings powered completely by renewable energy by 2019; and the city’s community electricity supply coming from renewable sources by 2025. Following that action, some councilmembers questioned whether it would actually be possible for Snohomish County PUD to provide the city with energy from 100 percent renewable sources via the city’s power grid by the 2019 deadline.

– A closed record review of the Edmonds Planning Board’s recommendation regarding a rezone of a vacant property owned by Columbia Bank and located at 9601 Edmonds Way, just east of the Edmonds Kwick ‘n Kleen Car Wash and gas station. The recommendation is change the zoning from Westgate Mixed Use (WMU) to Community Business – Edmonds Way (BC-EW), a designation the property had prior to 2015. According to presentation attached to the agenda memo, staff believes the BC-EW zone “is more consistent with the city’s policies and intent” for the Edmonds Way corridor.

– A presentation by Verizon-MCI, which is seeking a five-year franchise to lay fiber optic cable underground in city right-of-way. A Verizon representative will be present to answer questions about the business and the proposed installation.

– A proclamation regarding Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

– A discussion about proposed changes to the city code that would facilitate integration of low impact development practices.

– The first of several staff presentations to the council on Mayor Dave Earling’s proposed 2018 budget, which was released last week. This week’s presentation will be from Public Works, which includes utilities, street, public works administration, facilities maintenance, equipment rental and engineering.

– Reports on last week’s council committee discussions.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.