In case you’ve missed other canddiate forums in recent weeks, Edmonds City Council and Port Commission candidates will be at Edmonds Community College on Thursday, Oct. 19 for a League of Women Voters of Snohomish County-sponsored forum.

The program is scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Edmonds Community College, Gateway Hall, #532, at 20310 68th Ave. W., in Lynnwood. Following statements by each candidate, questions from the audience will be invited.

The forum is free and open to the public.