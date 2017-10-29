One reader’s take on Halloween in Edmonds: ‘Be a kid again’

If you have never experienced Halloween in Edmonds, you don’t know what you are missing.

The fountain is where it all happens, and up and down Main Street and 5th Avenue. There are lots of good viewing points from restaurants and coffee shops, but don’t just watch — participate. Be a kid again. If you wear a costume, no one will know who you are.

Be there by 6 p.m. for the flash mob that shows up by the fountain and dances to “Thriller” or another song of their choice — but definitely “Thriller” is the best.

There is a DJ who plays “Monster Mash” and others, and the acoustics are amazing.

And you will see this guy and his dance partner – just don’t get too close!

The kids go door to door to our shopkeepers for candy, and friends run into friends. It is a fun community night that couldn’t be any better.

Hope you will join in on the fun this year.



Submitted by Linda Jewell Ross

Long-time Edmonds resident and loving it

Edmonds Halloween details: