Opening of I-5 express lanes delayed this weekend, Oct. 14-15

Drivers who use the Interstate 5 express lanes will need to use the mainline for most of the morning on both Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will delay the opening of the southbound I-5 express lanes to clean the drainage system underneath the Ship Canal Bridge. This work is important to complete before fall and winter weather hits in order to prevent clogging; which can cause debris and water to overflow onto the express lanes.

Saturday, Oct. 14: The I-5 express lanes will remain closed until 10:30 a.m. The lanes will open southbound after the closure.

Sunday, Oct. 15: The I-5 express lanes will remain closed until 11 a.m. The lanes will open southbound after the closure.

