Parle awarded WIAA Athlete of Week honor for cross country performance

Edmonds-Woodway High School cross country runner Yukino Parle this week was named a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Athlete of the Week winner for Week 5 (Sept. 24-30).

Parle beat a loaded field of 231 competitors in the girls’ 3A/4A race at the 5K Marysville Twilight Meet, on Sept. 30. Her winning time was 17:42.

Each week throughout the school year, the WIAA recognizes varsity athletes who exhibited an outstanding performance for the previous week. All varsity-level students in good academic standing at their schools are eligible to receive the WIAA Athlete of the Week Award. Students may win the WIAA Athlete of the Week Award once during any given academic year.