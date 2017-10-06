Pets welcome during Edmonds Lutheran Church special service Oct. 8

Edmonds Lutheran Church is holding a Blessing of Pets service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

The church recognizes the life and work of St. Francis of Assisi, revered as the patron saint of animals, on the first Sunday of October. It is a time when people all over the world have livestock and family pets blessed by the church.

“This is a lively service, with music and biblical readings centered on God’s creation and the animal kingdom. There will be special music (dogs often join in), a time for pets to come forward to be blessed and anointed, and a coffee hour after worship with cookies for people and pets.

Everyone is welcome to bring their pets. Edmonds Lutheran Church is located at 23525 84th Ave W.