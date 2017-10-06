Phoenix Theatre bares its soul — and then some! — in opening production

It’s Opening Weekend for The Phoenix Theatre‘s 11th Season and the cast of 2013 Tony winner, Vanya and Sonia and Masha & Spike is revealing their talent — no, really! “Reveal” is the operative word here!

Tongues are wagging on this one as the hilariously edgy theatre troupe stages this Christopher Durang production, directed by the talented Eric Lewis.

Introducing Cade Morrison as the young lover to vixen character, Masha (played by Debra Rich Gettleman, a “cougar” in control); there’s little left to the imagination as Morrison, a Bothell High School senior, briefly crosses The Phoenix boards (pun intended).

Not to be upstaged by hottie-sister Masha, Sonia (Melanie Calderwood) plans cold revenge as the brother of the two women, Vanya (Michael Gene McFadden) plies his trade as Edmonds’ most exceptional straight man.

This production will be the talk of the town Saturday morning as locals gather at Edmonds’ coffee counters to guffaw over the bravery of Cade Morrison and the chutzpah of Debra Gettleman, Melanie Calderwood, and Michael Gene McFadden.

Watch for the My Edmonds News Review on this season opener, and get tickets for you and your friends at this ticket hotlink.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha & Spike plays through Oct. 29.