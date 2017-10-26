Port of Edmonds Commission meeting agenda for Oct. 30

October 30, 2017

7:00 p.m.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of October 16, 2017 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

D. Approval of Resolution No. 17-06, Authorizing Sale of Two Abandoned

Boats

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. PUBLIC HEARING

A. 2018 Preliminary Budget

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Award of Contract – Fuel Dispensers and Equipment #2017-281

VII. INFORMATION

A. Marketing Insights

B. 3rd Quarter Harbor Square Report

C. 3rd Quarter 2017 Financial Statements

D. 3rd Quarter Port Operations Report

VIII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XI. ADJOURNMENT

