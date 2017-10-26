Port of Edmonds Commission meeting agenda for Oct. 30

I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Approval of October 16, 2017 Meeting Minutes
C. Approval of Payments
D. Approval of Resolution No. 17-06, Authorizing Sale of Two Abandoned
Boats
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)
V. PUBLIC HEARING
A. 2018 Preliminary Budget
VI. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. Award of Contract – Fuel Dispensers and Equipment #2017-281
VII. INFORMATION
A. Marketing Insights
B. 3rd Quarter Harbor Square Report
C. 3rd Quarter 2017 Financial Statements
D. 3rd Quarter Port Operations Report
VIII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
X. EXECUTIVE SESSION
XI. ADJOURNMENT
