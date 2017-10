Prep boys tennis: Edmonds-Woodway shuts out Terrace 7-0

Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 5

Edmonds-Woodway 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Nick Bemi (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-4; Jordan Megiveron (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Lachlan Rogan (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-7, 10-8; Andre Stransky (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ian Potoshnik (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Drew Boland / Harrison Steiner (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Andrew Doty / Jack Ledford (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; TJ Oliver / Josh Capuzzi (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Drew Daly / Kilyan White (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 4-6, 11-9; Krithik Duraisamy / Gunnar Whitlaw (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Tanner Boe / Graeme Carter (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-3

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-1 overall; Mountlake Terrace 3-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-7 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood, Monday, Oct. 9, 3:30 p.m. at Shorewood High School