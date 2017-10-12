Prep cross country: Warriors run away with victories in district meet

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors cross country teams showed just why they are ranked among the top squads in the state on Wednesday as both the boys and the girls ran away with victories at the Edmonds District Meet held at Ballinger Park.

The E-W boys placed four runners in the top five and scored 21 points, easily outdistancing second place Mountlake Terrace with 49 points in the meet’s varsity boys race.

The Lady Warriors came within .6 of a second in landing all five scoring runners in the top five of their race and captured the team win with 16 points

The Warriors’ Lucas Lacambra won the boys’ race in a time of 16:35.90 over the 5,000 meter course at Ballinger Park; E-W’s Yukino Parle earned the win in the girls’ race in a time of 18:24.80.

The Edmonds-Woodway girls are ranked No.2 in the latest Washington State Cross Country Coaches state 3A poll behind Spokane’s powerhouse North Central. The Warrior boys are ranked No.6 in the state 3A boys’ poll.

To view all the results from Wednesday’s Edmonds District Meet, click https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/Results/Meet.aspx?Meet=134604#/gender_M.

Prep Cross Country: Edmonds District Meet, Oct. 11 (5,000 meters course at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace)

Boys team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 21 Mountlake Terrace 49 Meadowdale 83 Lynnwood 92

Girls team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 16 Mountlake Terrace 44 Lynnwood 71 Meadowdale 108

Top boys’ individual results:

Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:35.90 Colin Knechtel (Meadowdale), 16:38.70 Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:41.80 Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:54.10 Jacob Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:59.00 Jaden Lofrese (Mountlake Terrace), 16:59.60 Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 17:09.05 Josiah Ponton (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:13.80 Josh Ernst (Mountlake Terrace), 17:18.80 Micah Murphy (Lynnwood), 17:20.20

Top girls’ individual results:

Yukino Parle (Edmonds-Woodway), 18:24.80 Olivia Meader-Yetter (Edmonds-Woodway), 18:26.30 Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:00.20 Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:38.30 Joan Park (Mountlake Terrace), 20:47.00 Thea McAfee (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:47.60 Marika Jamtaas (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:59.50 Sandra Hart (Mountlake Terrace), 21:30.60 Brooke Schroeder (Lynnwood), 21:34.20 Meagan Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 21:37.00

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood Mountlake Terrace next meet: at Wesco League Divisional Meet, Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. at Lakewood High School