Prep football: Mavs fall to Bears

The Meadowdale football team was in action for a rare Thursday night game when they played host to Olympia in front of a small crowd at Edmonds Stadium. The visiting Bears moved the ball easily most of the game against the Mavericks defense on their way to a 41-21 victory over Meadowdale at Edmonds Stadium.

Olympia got the scoring started midway through the first quarter when on 3rd and goal from the Meadowdale 13, quarterback Ketner Young hit receiver Cameron Kendall on a quick slant over the middle. Kendall then dragged three Mavericks tacklers two yards to the goal line for the score.

On their next possession, Meadowdale went three plays and out, forced to punt the ball back to the Bears.

On the Bears’ first play, Young threw a screen pass to the left, where Ibi Ceesay took it 51 yards to the Meadowdale 23. This set up an eventual 2-yard touchdown plunge by running back Owen Shea, giving Olympia a 14-0 lead.

The Bears added another score in the second quarter on a 6-yard run by Garrett Lyall with 7:36 left in the quarter.

Later in the quarter, Meadowdale quarterback, Hunter Moen, connected with Drew Harvey for a 31-yard pass to the Olympia 17. Running back Jashon Butler would follow that up with a 9-yard run to the 8, before Moen finished the drive with a read option keeper, running it in himself for the Mavericks first score 2:38 before the half.

The Mavericks gambled on the ensuing kickoff, attempting an onside kick, only to have the Bears recover on their own 48-yard line.

On the next play, Young pump faked to the left, then launch a deep ball down the right side to a wide open Ibi Ceesay for a 52-yard touchdown pass giving Olympia a 28-7 lead at halftime.

The Bears scored first in the second half on a 13-yard sweep to the left to extend their lead to 35-7.

The Mavericks moved the ball into Bears territory on their next drive before facing fourth and 10 on the Olympia 36. Moen dropped back, looking for Sophomore Colton Walsh on the left sideline. The ball was batted straight up in the air by the defender, but Walsh was able to settle under the ball for the 23-yard reception and a first down. Two plays later, Moen would find Wil Schafer across the middle for a 14-yard strike and score.

Once again, the Bears answered the Mavericks score with one of their own, when Tyler Woods capped a long drive with a 4-yard dive giving them their largest lead of the game at 41-14.

Meadowdale managed just one more score, that in the fourth quarter. Moen scrambled to his left finding a crossing Walsh in the end zone.

Ultimately the loss has no bearing on the Mavericks post season schedule. This game, a unique late season, non-league match-up, was originally scheduled for Friday night. It was moved to Thursday, as Meadowdale will play again in just five days, on Tuesday at Stanwood in a tie-breaker of fourth place teams in the Wesco 3A North and South leagues. The winner of that game moves on to the District playoffs.

Asked how he and his team will prepare for the quick turnaround and the do or die game on Tuesday, Meadowdale head coach, Matt Leonard responded,

“We gotta reset it. Now it’s playoff football. How much longer do you want to play football? You eighteen seniors, how much longer do you want to play football? How hard you play and how hard you prepare, is going to dictate that. I thought in that first half tonight, we played uninspired football. We got in at the half and I questioned if they liked football, or liked this team or wanted to play hard. I thought we played extremely hard in that second half. I just don’t know why we didn’t do that in the first half.

There’s an expiration date on this season, and it’s Tuesday.”

Coach Leonard and his Mavericks will get their chance to extend that expiration date Tuesday night, at Stanwood High School against the home Spartans. That game will start at 7 p.m.

Prep Football: Olympia vs. Meadowdale, Oct. 26

Olympia 14 14 13 0 — 41

Meadowdale 0 7 7 7 — 21

First Quarter

5:13 — Ketner Young (Olympia) 13-yard TD pass to Cameron Kendall; PAT Kick good

1:07 — Owen Shea (Olympia) 2-yard TD Run; PAT Kick good

Second Quarter

7:36 — Garrett Lyall (Olympia) 6-yard TD run; PAT kick good

2:38 — Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 8-yard TD run; PAT kick good

2:25 — Ketner Young (Olympia) 52-yard TD pass to Ibi Ceesay; PAT Kick good

Third Quarter

8:32 — Owen Shea (Getchell) 13-yard TD run; PAT kick good

6:42 — Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 14-yard TD Pass to Will Schafer; PAT Kick good

4:33 — Tyler Woods (Olympia) 4-yard TD run; 2-point conversion failed

Fourth Quarter

8:07 — Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 15-yard TD pass to Colton Walsh; PAT Kick good

Records

Meadowdale 3-3 in Wesco 3A South League, 4-5 overall; Olympia 4-4 in SPSL 4A, 5-4 overall

Meadowdale next game

Meadowdale versus Stanwood, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. at Stanwood High School

— S