Edmonds-Woodway won the Wesco 3A South championship Friday night with a 38-17 win over Snohomish at Edmonds District Stadium.

The Warriors (6-0 league, 8-1 overall) were led by quarterback Reilly Chappell, who completed 15 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Jaro Rouse caught eight passes for 137 yards and two TDs.

Edmonds-Woodway will host the No. 4 seed from the West Central District in the a district crossover game next Friday.

— Photos by Karl Swenson