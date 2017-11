1 of 6

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s girls soccer team is state tournament-bound, following a 1-0 win over Marysville-Pilchuck in a 3A District semifinal game Tuesday night at Edmonds District Stadium.

Kyra Hicks scored the lone goal for the Warriors (11-3-3), who won the state title in 2014 and finished third in 2015.

E-W next will play Marysville-Getchell Saturday for the district championship.