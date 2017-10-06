Prep girls soccer: Mavericks shut out Eagles for fourth league win

1 of 8

The Meadowdale Mavericks girls soccer team welcomed the Arlington Eagles to the field Thursday night at Lynnwood High School for a Wesco 3A league match. Meadowdale capitalized on two second-half goals to escape with a 2-0 victory.

The Mavericks took to the pitch sporting special edition pink jerseys as opposed to their usual home whites, in observance of breast cancer awareness month.

Neither team mounted much offense during the first half, battling to a scoreless tie.

The second half started much like the first, until the 61st minute when Mariah Davis was on a break-away down the left side when she was fouled and taken down from behind by Arlington’s Hailey Hiatt. Hiatt was issued a red card and sent off the field. Jaislyn Hart was chosen to take the subsequent penalty kick.

Hart rocketed the penalty kick past the Eagles keeper into the lower left-hand corner of the goal for the game’s first goal and the only one that Meadowdale would need. “She’s got ice in her veins. Great PK. Great finish,” Maverick’s head coach Michael Nelson commented on his middle fielder converting on the penalty kick.

In the 74th minute, forward Kelci Studioso took a great pass from Hart and added an insurance goal with a quick strike from 20 yards out on the left side, cross field, past the Eagles’ defense.

Nelson had this to say about what made the difference for his team tonight. “I think just battling it out. Winning the 50-50 balls, Playing out game. Playing an up-beat tempo. These girls had a lot of heart going into it.”

Prep Girls Soccer: Arlington at Meadowdale, October 5

Arlington 0 0 — 0

Meadowdale 0 2 — 2

Goal scoring:

61st minute —Jaislyn Hart (Meadowdale) (Penalty Kick)

74th minute — Kelci Studioso (Meadowdale)

Records: Meadowdale 4-2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-2-3 overall; Arlington 0-7-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-9-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Ingraham, Monday, Oct. 9, 5:15 p.m. at NW Athletic Complex in Seattle before a visit Tuesday night, October 10, to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish, to take on the league leading Panthers at 7:30 p.m.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams

Arlington next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium