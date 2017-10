Edmonds-Woodway’s girls soccer team defeated Shorewood Tuesday night, its fourth consecutive match. The Warriors play next at home in the 3A District tournament Saturday, Oct. 28 at Edmonds Stadium.

Scoring goals for E-W were Gaby Chappell and Morgan Davis, while Ingrid Fosberg had an assist.

Tuesday was also Senior Night for the Warriors, as the players were joined by family members to be honored.