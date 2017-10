Prep girls swimming: Hawks edge Warriors to win school district meet

1 of 6

All four of the Edmonds School District girls swim teams met at the Lynnwood Recreation Center pool on Saturday afternoon for the annual Edmonds School District Championship Meet. The Hawks from Mountlake Terrace emerged victorious on the day edging out the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors by just 21 points.

The Final scores for all four teams were Mountlake Terrace 327, Edmonds-Woodway 306, Meadowdale 265, and Lynnwood 158.

Individual event winners were as follows:

200 Yard Medley Relay – Edmonds-Woodway with Ilaria Simmen, Morgan Broadhead, Alexis Song, and Angella Kim in 1:58.64

200 Yard Freestyle – Morgan Grace of Meadowdale in 2:08.98

200 Yard IM (Individual Medley) – Jersey Razzano of Meadowdale in 2:26.09

50 Yard Freestyle – Angella Kim of Edmonds-Woodway in 26.29

100 Yard Butterfly – Alexis Song of Edmonds-Woodway in 1:06.66

100 Yard Freestyle – Morgan Broadhead of Edmonds-Wooway in 55.53

500 Yard Freestyle – Jersey Razzano of Meadowdale in 5:41.95

200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Mountlake Terrace with Carly Stave, Emma Van Hooser, Sally Benedict, and Bre Enriquez in 1:54.13

100 Yard Backstroke – Bre Enriquez of Mountlake Terrace in 1:09.09

100 Yard Breaststroke – Morgan Broadhead of Edmonds-Woodway in 1:10.96

400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Edmonds-Woodway with Angela Kim, Alexis Song, Ilaria Simmen, and Morgan Broadhead in 3:55.41

— Story and photos by Scott Williams